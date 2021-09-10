STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Raveena Tandon​ reveals why seeing Ajay Devgn, Suniel Shetty will make her laugh

Raveena Tandon has said that she will start laughing on meeting her 'Dilwale' co-stars Ajay Devgn and Suniel Shetty the next time.

Published: 10th September 2021 04:46 PM

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Raveena Tandon has said that she will start laughing on meeting her 'Dilwale' co-stars Ajay Devgn and Suniel Shetty the next time and also explained why she cannot face them!

The actress revealed this on the sets of the 'Zee Comedy Show'.

Raveena will be seen appearing as a special guest on the television show this weekend. During the shoot, Mubeen Saudagar (as Ajay Devgn), Gaurav Dubey (as Suniel Shetty) and Chitrashi Rawat's (as Raveena Tandon) spoof act on the 1994 hit film 'Dilwale' led to a candid confession from Raveena.

The actress said: "The act was so hilarious that my jaw started paining after laughing so much. I must say that I have never laughed so much. It was a class act and I've never seen such a mimicry of Suniel Shetty and Ajay Devgn. Mubeen and Gaurav were out of this world and Chitrashi was a sweet addition to this act."

"To be honest, after this skit, I will never be able to see my 'Dilwale' co-stars ever again in my life. In fact, I do not know how to face Ajay and Suniel after this act, you cannot unsee this and I will start laughing whenever I see them. I cannot face them at all," Raveena added.

'Zee Comedy Show' airs on Zee TV.

