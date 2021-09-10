Shilpa Shetty rings in Ganesh Chaturthi with kids Viaan, Samisha

By ANI

MUMBAI: Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra has kick-started Ganesh Chaturthi with full enthusiasm.

On Friday, Shilpa took to Instagram to share a few pictures from her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

In one of the images, she can be seen feeding ladoos to her kids -- Viaan and Samisha. All three of them wore ethnic outfits. Shilpa and her daughter Samisha sported matching pink outfits.

"Om Gan Ganapatay Namo Namah!Shri Siddhivinayak Namo Namah!Ashta Vinayak Namo Namah!Ganapati Bappa Moraiya! Our Gannu Raja is back to visit us, our 11th year," she wrote.

Shilpa is celebrating this year's Ganesh Chaturthi without her husband Raj Kundra as he is currently in jail in the porn video racket case.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa is busy judging the reality show 'Super Dancer 4', alongside Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu.