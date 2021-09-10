STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Supriya Pathak, Pavan Malhotra to headline family thriller ‘Tabbar’

The show also features Ranvir Shorey, Gagan Arora, Sahil Mehta, Paramveer Cheema, Nupur Nagpal, and Kanwaljit Singh in prominent roles. It is produced by JAR Pictures.

Published: 10th September 2021 04:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2021 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Supriya Pathak. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

Supriya Pathak will headline SonyLIV’s next original along with Pavan Malhotra. Titled Tabbar, the domestic thriller is directed by Ajit Pal Singh and written by Harman Wadala. The show also features Ranvir Shorey, Gagan Arora, Sahil Mehta, Paramveer Cheema, Nupur Nagpal, and Kanwaljit Singh in prominent roles. It is produced by JAR Pictures.

Speaking about the series, Pathak shares, “I have always worked with characters that tell a story and Sargun’s character tells a story of a strong woman who loves her family unconditionally. She may be a coy, demure middle-class woman, but when it comes to her family’s safety, she fights against all odds to protect them. Tabbar revolves around this beautiful family who support each other in times of trouble and how they survive the unknown by standing together."

Pavan Malhotra, who plays Omkar Singh, the head of the family, adds, “Tabbar is all about family togetherness and I am grateful to (our) director for giving me Omkar Singh. It is great to be back on the SonyLIV OTT platform playing characters that challenge me as an actor. And the makers of Tabbar have done a fabulous job by giving its viewers not just an amazing story but also a brilliant cast to watch out for. I am looking forward to watching this series on SonyLIV soon.”

