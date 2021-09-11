STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Actor Sushmita Sen becomes photographer for her daughters

The 'Mai Hoon Na' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a delightful picture clicked by her.

Published: 11th September 2021 03:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2021 03:45 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Actor Sushmita Sen on Saturday treated fans with a happy picture featuring her with her two daughters.

The 'Mai Hoon Na' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a delightful picture clicked by her.

In the all-smiles picture, Sushmita's daughters Renee and Alisah are seen hugging each other as they pose for the camera held by their mother, standing in the balcony outside the room separated by a glass wall.

Sharing the snap, the former Miss Universe wrote, "Sometimes a picture can reflect the very core of one's essence!! forever #inlove body, heart & soul #maa I love you guys!!! #duggadugga."

Sushmita adopted Renee in 2000 and Alisah in 2010. To raise her daughters and give them the proper nurturance they require, Sushmita took a break from her acting career.

She once shared in an interview "I asked myself, do I really want to do this. With a baby at home and my companies, the I AM Foundation, I have a lot more that needs my attention right now. It's time to focus on them."

But after her younger daughter Alisah turned 10, Sushmita decided to make her comeback with the Indian crime drama web series 'Aarya' for which she had bagged the title 'Best Actor in drama series' at eminent entertainment award platforms like Filmfare, Dada Saheb Phalke, Film Critics Guild, and Raj Kapoor Award.

She recently wrapped up shooting for the second season of the series.

Directed by Ram Madhvani, Sandeep Modi, and Vinod Rawat, 'Aarya' is an official Indian remake of a popular Dutch show 'Penoza'. Alongside Sushmita, the cast includes Chandarchur Singh, Namita Das, Sikander Kher, among several others.

The series is about Aarya, an independent woman who seeks to protect her family and joins a mafia gang in order to get revenge for her husband's murder.

The second season of the crime thriller series will continue to tell the story of Aarya and how she deals with newer challenges while fighting her own battles for the family. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sushmita Sen Bollywood
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp