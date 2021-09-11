Manju Warrier to headline Indo-Arab film 'Ayisha'

By Express News Service

Manju Warrier will headline Ayisha, an Indo-Arab project helmed by debutant Aamir Pallikkal and produced by Sudani From Nigeria and Halal Love Story director Zakariya.

Manju plays the titular role in the film billed as a family drama. Ashif Kakkodi, who wrote Halal Love Story and the upcoming Momo In Dubai, is behind the script.

Aamir Pallikkal has previously worked with the directors of Halal Love Story and Sudani From Nigeria. The film will be shot entirely in the Middle East. Along with Malayalam and Arabic, the makers also plan to release it in English and other Indian languages.

Co-produced by Shamsudheen MT, Harris Desom, PB Anish, and Zakariya Vavad, Ayisha will commence shooting from January 2022. Vishnu Sharma is the director of photography, with Appu N. Bhattathiri handling the editing. M Jayachandran is working on the music to the lyrics by BK Harinarayanan and Suhail Koya. Prasanth Madhav works on the production design while Mashar Hamza designs the costumes. Tony Babu is in charge of the sound department.