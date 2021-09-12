STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Attention-grabbing moments from 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Kapil Sharma asks Govinda about his co-star, the monkey in his 1993 film 'Aankhen' in which he starred alongside Chunkey Pandey.

Published: 12th September 2021 06:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2021 06:00 PM   |  A+A-

Comedian Kapil Sharma

Comedian Kapil Sharma (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: With the cast of 'Thalaivii' - Kangana Ranaut, director A.L. Vijay, and producers Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R. Singh, followed by Govinda along with his wife Sunita and daughter Tina, 'The Kapil Sharma Show' has a lot of fun and interesting conversations lined up.

A monkey stole the thunder from Govinda and Chunkey Pandey

Kapil Sharma asks Govinda about his co-star, the monkey in his 1993 film 'Aankhen' in which he starred alongside Chunkey Pandey. Govinda shared some hilarious anecdotes about sharing screen space with the monkey and how Chunkey Pandey refused to even touch the monkey.

Tina is a daddy's girl

Kapil Sharma asked Govinda's daughter Tina who she would confide in between her parents if she found herself a prospective groom. She was quick to answer that it would be her father because he is "chilled out". Govinda applauds Sudesh Lehri

Praises of Sudesh Lehri's talent have been sung before. This time Govinda too fell in love with Sudesh Lehri's performance prowess. Talking about Sudesh Lehri's brilliance, the star said that one day he will be hosting his own show across the country.

Govinda's son surprises him on the sets

Govinda was the special guest of the evening on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. He came with his wife Sunita Ahuja and daughter Tina Ahuja but unbeknownst to him, his son Yashvardhan was sitting in the audience and surprised his father on set.

What! Kangana said "I Like you" to comedian Chandan

During a fun and candid conversation, Chandan reveals that he loves the actress a lot and he requested her to say "I love you to him". On immense requests from Chandu, Kangana responded, "Ok I like you, and now get up". After this Chandu's answer will surely tickle your funny bone.

'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
The Kapil Sharma Show Thalaivii Kapil Sharma
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp