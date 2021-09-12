Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone celebrate PV Sindhu's Olympic win in town

By ANI

MUMBAI: It was a celebration Saturday night for the star couple Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and star badminton player PV Sindhu as the trio stepped out in the town for an intimate dinner night in the town.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ranveer posted a selfie click from their dinner night at a restaurant in Worli. Donning their brightest smiles, the stars made their best glamorous appearances for the night.

Sharing the picture, Ranveer wrote, "Smashing time! @pvsindhu1 @deepikapadukone."

And re-sharing the post on his IG story, he wrote, "Laakon me ek! Celebrating @pvsindhu1."

In the viral social media pictures from Saturday night, Deepika looked elegant as always in a white puff top and black bell-bottom pants accessorized with matching jewellery. She kept her hair tied in a neatly styled bun. Not to miss is her sober yet perfect date night makeup look inclusive of kohl-rimmed eyes, highlighter and pink lips.

Sindhu was seen twinning with the 'Piku' star in a white body-hugging long dress. The star badminton player looked her dinner night best by accessorizing her ensemble with matching jewellery and subtle makeup. She kept her black luscious locks open.

Meanwhile, heart-throb Ranveer opted for a casual look. He sported a patterned shirt with a pair of rugged jeans. He wore a satin mask, matching the theme of his shirt.

The trio's get together dinner night comes weeks after Sindhu won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Sindhu, who bagged the second medal at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, has become the first Indian woman to win two individual Olympic medals in a row.

Meanwhile, Deepika has been busy with her upcoming projects. She has an impressive line-up of projects in the pipeline including '83', 'Baiju Bawra', 'Fighter', 'Sanki', 'Pathan', and 'K', which is the Indian adaptation of Nancy Meyers's 2015 hit Hollywood film 'The Intern', and will also feature megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Deepika recently also signed her second Hollywood film, a cross-cultural romantic comedy, the title of which has not been revealed yet.

On the other hand, Ranveer who is all set to make his TV debut by hosting Colors' quiz show 'The Big Picture', will be seen in movies like '83', 'Sooryavanshi', 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', 'Cirkus', and the Hindi remake of blockbuster hit 'Anniyan'.

He is currently working on Karan Johar's directorial venture 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' with his 'Gully Boy' co-star Alia Bhatt.