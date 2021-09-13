STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Deepika Padukone shows off PDA with Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone clicked a picture of her husband and actor Ranveer Singh, whom she lovingly called her morning view.

Published: 13th September 2021 07:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2021 07:00 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Bollywood star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Deepika Padukone clicked a picture of her husband and actor Ranveer Singh, whom she lovingly called her "morning view".

Deepika posted the picture on Instagram, where Ranveer appears to be sleeping with his hoodie covering half of his face.

"My Morning View! @ranveersingh (click emoji) - Yours Truly," Deepika captioned the picture, which currently has 536K likes on the photo-sharing website.

This is not the first time Deepika and Ranveer have engaged on PDA on social media. The power-couple keep sharing pictures and loved-up comments on their social media for each other.

Ranveer and Deepika will soon be seen sharing screen space in filmmaker Kabir Khan's sports biography '83', based on India's win at the World Cup in 1983 under the captaincy of Kapil Dev.

