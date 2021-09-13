Mallika Sherawat on playing Ekta Kapoor-like TV producer in 'Nakaab'

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Mallika Sherawat who is playing the role of 'Zohra Mehra', a leading and influential TV producer in the web show 'Nakaab', says she relates to the perseverance of her character. And she also talks about her perspective on this character being compared with TV czarina Ekta Kapoor.

When asked about the same, Mallika says: "I have immense respect for Ekta and all that she has achieved in what was always a male-dominated industry. And while many may like to compare, my character Zohra is in fact made of a strong fabric, and I can totally relate to her. I started out from scratch and worked hard to reach where I am today."

She adds: "All I can say is that it takes a lot of perseverance to make it on your own. As a single woman, it was tough, there are hurdles that you might think you will never be able to cross but eventually you make your way through. Kudos to all the women out there, trying to carve their own path."

'Nakaab' revolves around cop Aditi Amre (Esha Gupta) who get assigned to a high-profile death case of a prime-time television actress Vibha Dutta (Ankita Chakraborty) who was very close to Zohra Mehra (Mallika Sherawat). Aditi's monotonous life turns upside down when she starts unfolding intricate details about the case. As Aditi embarks on this journey with her senior, Pawan Bisht (Gautam Rode), she discovers a part of her own personality that she never knew existed within her.

The Soumik Sen directorial features Esha Gupta, Gautam Rode, Mallika Sherawat and Ankita Chakraborty, and is all set to release on September 15 on MX Player.