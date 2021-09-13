STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Nikhil Advani overwhelmed to see appreciation for 'Mumbai Diaries 26/11'

Director Nikkhil Advani has his heart full of gratitude for the positive response his recent web series 'Mumbai Diaries 26/11' has got.

Published: 13th September 2021 07:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2021 07:10 PM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Mumbai Diaries 26/11'.

A still from 'Mumbai Diaries 26/11'.

By IANS

MUMBAI: Director Nikkhil Advani has his heart full of gratitude for the positive response his recent web series 'Mumbai Diaries 26/11' has got. He says viewers have been sending positive messages to him and the cast, which is an "overwhelming" feeling.

'Mumbai Diaries 26/11' is a show based on the fictional take of lives of doctors on the gruesome night of the 26/11 attacks in 2008. The cast includes actors Mohit Raina, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Sandesh Kulkarni, Satyajeet Dubey and Prakash Belawadi alongside Konkona Sen Sharma.

Reacting to the positive reaction the series is getting, Nikkhil says: "We all are so happy for the praise 'Mumbai Diaries 26/11' has been garnering. It's overwhelming to see everyone's effort getting recognition from the audiences, especially as it is a story that has been very close to my heart. Viewers have been sending in lovely messages of appreciation and it's been so heartwarming to receive such a phenomenal response. Their reactions have made the show a must watch, and I am truly humbled."

The show was released on Amazon Prime Video on September 9.

Created by Nikkhil Advani, produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani of Emmay Entertainment, and jointly directed by Nikkhil Advani along with Nikhil Gonsalves, the series depicts the untold story of doctors, nurses, paramedics and hospital staff who worked tirelessly to save lives during the terror attacks that devastated the city on November 26, 2008.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nikhil Advani Mumbai Diaries Mumbai Diaries 26 11
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Best Innovative Idea School Award by Jharkhand was conferred on Sajid for his innovative approach in 2019.
WATCH | In Jharkhand, this man has created a mental gymnastics for school students
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp