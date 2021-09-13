STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Playing a doctor on-screen is a unique experience: Mrunmayee Deshpande

Mrunmayee Deshpande is known for her Marathi show 'Kunku', and anchors 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Marathi L'il Champs', among others.

Published: 13th September 2021 07:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2021 07:05 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Mrunmayee Deshpande

Actress Mrunmayee Deshpande

By IANS

MUMBAI: Popular Marathi actress and film director Mrunmayee Deshpande portrayed a doctor in the latest released medical drama web series 'Mumbai Diaries 26/11'. The actress shares why preparing for the role to play a doctor on-screen was unique and challenging for her.

Mrunmayee is known for her Marathi show 'Kunku', and anchors 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Marathi L'il Champs', among others.

In the web series 'Mumbai Diaries 26/11' she plays a doctor of a government hospital named Dr Sujata Ajawale who along with her colleagues under a crisis of terrorist attacks helped save lives.

Sharing how the experience of preparing for the role, Mrunmayee told IANS: "So far all the characters I have played, as an actress I prepared following the script, to understand the part. Here I played a doctor. The mindset of a doctor is way different than that of any people we see in our daily life. Also, there is medical terminology that you cannot improvise and you also cannot get it wrong at all.

"It's like on a film set, as actors we use some technical terms and we will never go wrong with it. Same with doctors when they talk among themselves. We always had a doctor who would assist and supervise to get those elements accurate. I, as a normal human being, might feel uncomfortable seeing blood and therefore react in a certain way. But a doctor looks at a human body, blood and everything in a very different way and therefore even under crisis, the normal reaction of a doctor is way different from a regular human being. Their mind works magically so they can save lives, really. Their mind is trained in a certain way. Just understanding that, was so fascinating! It was quite a unique experience."

The actress has worked in Hindi films, the Mahesh Manjrekar directorial 'The Power'. She is known for the stage play, 'A Fair Deal' and two Marathi films 'Mann Fakiraa' and 'Manache Shlok'.

The web series 'Mumbai Diaries 26/11' is directed by Nikkhil Advani, features - Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina, Tina Desai, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Satyajeet Dubey, Natasha Bharadwaj and Prakash Belawadi, among others.

The show streams on Amazon Prime Video.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mrunmayee Deshpande Mumbai Diaries 26 11
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Best Innovative Idea School Award by Jharkhand was conferred on Sajid for his innovative approach in 2019.
WATCH | In Jharkhand, this man has created a mental gymnastics for school students
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp