STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Motwane, Ghosh to mentor six scripts

Emerging screenwriters can submit the first completed draft of their script (for both original and literary adaptations). 

Published: 14th September 2021 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2021 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

Filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane

Filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane (Photo | Instagram)

By Express News Service

Directors Vikramaditya Motwane, Sujoy Ghosh, Abhishek Chaubey, Alankrita Srivastava and writers Sudip Sharma and Smita Singh will mentor six new scripts for the Screenwriters Association’s (SWA) Script Lab 2022. Emerging screenwriters can submit the first completed draft of their script (for both original and literary adaptations). 

Upon successful completion of the criteria and after two rounds of the selection process, upto six best scripts will be chosen. The finalists will get one-to-one online feedback on their scripts on Zoom with four of the mentors at SWA Script Lab.

“I’m honoured and delighted to be chosen as a mentor for the SWA Script Lab 2022,” Vikramaditya Motwane said. “I’m looking forward to assisting in the grooming of the next brilliant generation of Indian screenwriters along with my fellow mentors.” 

Sujoy Ghosh (writer of Jhankaar Beats, Kahaani, Kahaani 2, Badla) said, “Writers are the solid foundation on which our industry stands. The SWA Script Lab will produce more such writers and I’m excited that I’m allowed to be a part of this journey.” Registrations for the lab have opened from September 8. The last date of script submission is October 25.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
COVID vaccines effective enough, no need for third booster jab: Lancet report
In India, a large section of population is yet to take its second dose of vaccine. (Photo | PTI)
Sharp dip in antibodies after three-four months of receiving Covid vaccine, find researchers
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
When man bites dog, it can be fake news
The world has warmed by over 1 degrees Celsius since the Industrial Revolution because of emissions of greenhouse gases. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Climate change could move 200 million people by 2050: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Devotees immerse the idol of Lord Ganesh on the 2nd day of Ganesh Chaturthi at Juhu beach, in Mumbai. (File photo| PTI)
Ganpati Visarjan: 80 idols immersed in Mumbai water bodies on fifth day of festival
In this picture taken on September 12, 2021, a dog, which was left behind during last month's chaotic evacuations from Afghanistan, rests inside a pet cage. (Photo | AFP)
Dogs of War: Afghan mutts find new home after missing US evacuation
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp