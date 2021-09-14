STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan team up for 'Visfot'

Riteish Deshmukh and Fardeen Khan will be seen in the upcoming movie 'Visfot', backed by filmmaker Sanjay Gupta.

Published: 14th September 2021 03:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2021 03:21 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Riteish Deshmukh and Fardeen Khan will be seen in the upcoming movie 'Visfot', backed by filmmaker Sanjay Gupta.

Confirming the news, Gupta said: "I am really happy that Fardeen and Riteish are teaming up for this extremely special project. My team and I put in every bit of our blood, sweat and tears to make each of our projects count. This film has been in the works for a while and I'm proud to say that Visfot will roll by the end of the month. We're geared up for this."

Fardeen and Riteish will be seen on opposite sides of the fence in the movie.

The film marks Fardeen, son of late veteran star Firoz Khan, comeback into films after over a decade. He was last seen in 'Dulha Mil Gaya', which released in 2010.

'Visfot', the official remake of the Venezuelan 2012 film, 'Rock, Paper, Scissors', selected as the country's entry for the Best Foreign Language Oscar at the 85th Academy Awards.

Fardeen and Riteish, were last seen together in 'Heyy Babyy', which was released 14 years ago.

The thriller, to be shot in Mumbai in the next couple of weeks, thrives on the collision between the city's stark contrasts - the chawls of Dongri and the highrises.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Riteish Deshmukh Fardeen Khan Visfot
India Matters
India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. (File Photo | PTI)
Active Covid cases in country decline to 3,51,087, says Union Health Ministry
Hyderabad rape accused Palakonda Raju (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad minor rape: Minister vows 'encounter' as cops announce reward of Rs 10 lakh
This AIIMS doctor takes free cancer care to his village in Bihar
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Food delivery services may face higher GST

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Devotees immerse the idol of Lord Ganesh on the 2nd day of Ganesh Chaturthi at Juhu beach, in Mumbai. (File photo| PTI)
Ganpati Visarjan: 80 idols immersed in Mumbai water bodies on fifth day of festival
In this picture taken on September 12, 2021, a dog, which was left behind during last month's chaotic evacuations from Afghanistan, rests inside a pet cage. (Photo | AFP)
Dogs of War: Afghan mutts find new home after missing US evacuation
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp