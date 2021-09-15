Dilip Kumar's Twitter account to be closed, says family friend

By PTI

MUMBAI: The official Twitter account of late screen icon Dilip Kumar will be closed, family friend Faisal Farooqui said on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

The news comes months after Kumar's death on July 7 at the age of 98 after a long ailment.

In a tweet on the verified page, Farooqui wrote that he has received Kumar's wife and veteran actor Saira Banu's consent to close the account.

After much discussion and deliberation and with the consent of Saira Banu ji, I hv decided to close this twitter account of beloved Dilip Kumar Saab. Thank you for your continuous love and support.

-Faisal Farooqui pic.twitter.com/NAabHe1DZu — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) September 15, 2021

"After much discussion and deliberation and with the consent of Saira Banu ji, I have decided to close this Twitter account of beloved Dilip Kumar Saab," Farooqui said in the post.

"Thank you for your continuous love and support," he added.

Both Farooqui and Saira Banu used the account to share information and keep fans updated about Kumar's health in the past.

Kumar's account on the microblogging site has over 619.6k followers.

The page was created in November 2011.