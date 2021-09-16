Amitabh Bachchan misses pre-pandemic 'Sunday Darshan' with fans

By ANI

MUMBAI: Waving to fans gathered outside his Jalsa residence used to be megastar Amitabh Bachchan's Sunday morning routine. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Big B stopped the ritual.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Amitabh took a stroll down memory lane and expressed his sadness on not being able to meet his well-wishers.

"Thank you well wisher .. yes .. when will those Sunday well wishers at Jalsa return," he wrote.

Alongside the note, Big B posted an image of himself surrounded by imaginary fans and he was seen embracing them as the human connection has gotten a bit lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh is busy hosting the new season of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'. Speaking of films, he will be seen in 'Good Bye', 'Brahmastra', and 'The Intern' remake.