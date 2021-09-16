STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
For second day, IT sleuths 'search' actor Sonu Sood's home

For the second consecutive day, the Income Tax Department continued its 'survey' operations at the home of Bollywood actor Sonu Sood.

Published: 16th September 2021 06:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2021 06:42 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: For the second consecutive day, the Income Tax Department continued its 'survey' operations at the home of Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, official sources said here on Thursday.

A team of IT sleuths swooped on the 48-year-old Sood's Juhu home to carry out search operations to detect certain alleged financial irregularities.

The IT department is examining bank statements, books of accounts, documents and details of financial or other business transactions during the 'survey', for suspected tax evasion, though no details are being shared officially.

In Wednesday's operations, the IT had searched around half-a-dozen premises linked to the actor, including offices and other properties in Mumbai and certain locations in Lucknow.

Sood shot into limelight last year (2020) for arranging free flights or luxury buses for stranded migrants during the lockdown due to Covid-19 pandemic and sent them to different parts of India, besides organising liquid medical oxygen supplies to various hospitals during the second Covid wave this year (2021).

