Sanjay Mishra, Ranvir Shorey, and others to star in 'Hasal'

By Express News Service

Sanjay Mishra and Ranvir Shorey will collaborate in Hasal, an upcoming film which is set to go on floors in December. The first schedule of the film will take place in Varanasi. It is written and directed by Ravi Singh and produced by Jayesh Patel.

Hasal depicts the intersecting stories of four characters. Explaining the concept of the film, Ravi says, “This is the story of life, the story of the darkness prevailing in every human being, where some have the courage to thrive with it, some have the courage to find the obscure parts of themselves, some hustle to stand out and shine like the moon, some have the fire of revenge. It is a hustle story of four lives and their struggle to live.”