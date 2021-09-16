STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

The story of 'Shimmy' touched me deeply: Pratik Gandhi

Bollywood actor Pratik Gandhi shares how deeply he is connected with the story in which he plays the father of a teenaged daughter.

Published: 16th September 2021 07:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2021 07:56 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Pratik Gandhi-starrer 'Shimmy'.

A still from Pratik Gandhi-starrer 'Shimmy'.

By IANS

MUMBAI: As the trailer of his short film 'Shimmy' released on Thursday, actor Pratik Gandhi shares how deeply he is connected with the story in which he plays the father of a teenaged daughter.

Talking about the film, Pratik said, "I feel blessed that 'Shimmy' found me. The story touched me deeply. As an actor I have always believed in experimenting and with Shimmy I got to play around a lot internally as an actor. Amol is a very relatable character going through an unknown curve as a parent of a teenaged daughter. Disha is a very talented writer and director who can add her magic in the simplest of moments."

The film is directed by Disha Noyonika Rindani, produced by Guneet Monga of Sikhya Entertainment.

Disha said, "Shimmy is a special movie for me. It is the story of an aloof father and a daughter with a secret and how they embark on a journey to some uncomfortable destinations. I wrote it with Jai Mehta, never thinking that someone would let me direct it one day. I am grateful to get the right partners in Guneet and Achin with Sikhya backing this story super close to my heart.

"Shimmy is an ode to all the fathers who are trying to fathom the unexpected turns and milestones in their kids' life and build an intricate connection with them. I couldn't think of anyone more apt than Pratik for this role and can't wait for people to see Bhamini's role which pivots the film's narrative by miles. It was fascinating to see them play roles of strangers, with a spark. In a society where fathers are perceived to be less expressive, Shimmy is all about a journey of a man from being a father to a friend."

'Shimmy' releases on Amazon Mini TV on September 18.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pratik Gandhi Shimmy
India Matters
Engineers inspect an oxygen plant at a 50 bedded COVID-19 care centre, at a stadium in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
Centre promises 3,600 oxygen plants to tackle a possible third Covid wave
(Express Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha)
Telangana 4th largest contributor to India’s economy
The rally taken out by various Christian organisations in Pala on Saturday to express solidarity with the Pala bishop | Express
Nuns boycott Pala bishop's anti-Muslim speech; say communalism not Christian
The entire cost of the project is cited to be Rs 3.37 crore. (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh creating India's biggest man-made forest on barren land, abandoned mine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp