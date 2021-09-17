STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' wraps production

An official adaptation of Hollywood star Tom Hanks' 1994 movie "Forrest Gump", the film went on floors last year and was shot across 100 locations in the country.

Published: 17th September 2021 01:13 PM

A still from Laal Singh Chaddha

A still from Laal Singh Chaddha

By PTI

MUMBAI: Superstar Aamir Khan's much-awaited movie "Laal Singh Chaddha" has finished its production, the makers announced on Friday.

Backed by Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios and Paramount Pictures, "Laal Singh Chaddha" also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan.

According to the makers, the shoot of the film recently wrapped up in the city, with the cast and crew celebrating the moment on its set.

"Laal Singh Chaddha" has been helmed by Advait Chandan, who made his directorial debut with the 2017 musical drama "Secret Superstar", starring Aamir Khan and Zaira Wasim.

Atul Kulkarni shares the screenplay credit for "Laal Singh Chaddha" along with Eric Roth, who had adapted the 1986 novel for Hanks' movie.

"Forrest Gump", which chronicled the life story of the titular protagonist, a slow-witted but kindhearted man from Alabama, had won six Academy Awards, including best picture, best actor for Hanks and best director for Robert Zemeckis.

"Laal Singh Chaddha" is scheduled to be released on Christmas this year

