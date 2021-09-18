STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Actor Sonu Sood involved in tax evasion of over Rs 20 crore, says Income Tax department

The 48-year-old actor grabbed national spotlight for helping migrants reach their home states during the nationwide lockdown last year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Published: 18th September 2021 12:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2021 12:33 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood (File Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

The Income Tax Department on Saturday said actor Sonu Sood and his associates had evaded tax worth over Rs 20 crore.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) further added that I-T Department conducted a search and seizure operation at various premises of Sonu Sood in Mumbai and also at a Lucknow-based group of industries engaged in infrastructure development. 

"The total amount of tax evaded unearthed so far, amounts to more than Rs 20 crore", the department said.

A total of 28 premises in Mumbai, Lucknow, Kanpur, Jaipur, Delhi and Gurugram have been covered.

Searches by Income Tax Department officials on the premises linked to Sonu Sood have been taking place since Wednesday.

(More inputs awaited)

