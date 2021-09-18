Actor Sonu Sood involved in tax evasion of over Rs 20 crore, says Income Tax department

By Online Desk

The Income Tax Department on Saturday said actor Sonu Sood and his associates had evaded tax worth over Rs 20 crore.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) further added that I-T Department conducted a search and seizure operation at various premises of Sonu Sood in Mumbai and also at a Lucknow-based group of industries engaged in infrastructure development.

"The total amount of tax evaded unearthed so far, amounts to more than Rs 20 crore", the department said.

During the course of search at the premises of the actor &his associates, incriminating evidence pertaining to tax evasion found. The main modus operandi followed by the actor had been to route his unaccounted income in form of bogus unsecured loans from many bogus entities: CBDT — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2021

A total of 28 premises in Mumbai, Lucknow, Kanpur, Jaipur, Delhi and Gurugram have been covered.

Searches by Income Tax Department officials on the premises linked to Sonu Sood have been taking place since Wednesday.

The 48-year-old actor grabbed national spotlight for helping migrants reach their home states during the nationwide lockdown last year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

