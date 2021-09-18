STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rakul Preet Singh goes the extra mile in Doctor G

Rakul Preet Singh will star alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in Doctor G, a film directed by Anubhuti Kashyap and produced by Junglee Pictures. 

Published: 18th September 2021

By Express News Service

In this medical campus comedy, Rakul plays the role of Doctor Fatima. Sharing how she prepped for the character, she says, “Shooting for Doctor G has turned out to be an interesting experience. Since I play a doctor, the mannerisms needed to be precise. It was mandatory to learn important things related to the medical world to make it look real. The journey of becoming Doctor Fatima was an amazing process, which I will cherish forever.”

Talking about how she wanted her character to look authentic, Rakul mentions, “We did multiple look tests to get her look right. The idea was for her to look as close to real as possible. By wearing the doctor’s coat, you suddenly get a sense of responsibility... While treating patients for scenes, one understands how much responsibility doctors have and how difficult their life is.” 

