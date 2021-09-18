STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Shilpa Shetty shares message on 'new endings' amid Raj Kundra's case

Shilpa took to her Instagram handle and shared a Story featuring a picture from a book that included a quote by Carl Bard.

Published: 18th September 2021 01:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2021 01:09 PM   |  A+A-

Shilpa Shetty in 'Hungama 2'.

Shilpa Shetty in 'Hungama 2'. (Photo| IMDb)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kudra started her Saturday on a thoughtful note with a message about 'bad decisions' and 'brand new ending', amid the ongoing porn racket controversy surrounding her husband Raj Kundra.

Shilpa took to her Instagram handle and shared a Story featuring a picture from a book that included a quote by Carl Bard.

The quote read, "Though no one can go back and make a brand new start, anyone can start from now and make a brand new ending."

Below the quote was a note that explained how humans spend a lot of time thinking and analysing their bad decisions, mistakes and more. It further expressed that while one can't change the past, one can move forward in life to make better decisions.

It ended with a thought, "I don't have to be defined by things I've done in the past. I can make the future what I want it to be."

Recently, Shilpa had paid a visit to Mata Vaishno Devi Temple in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra to seek the blessings of the Lord. Pictures doing rounds on the internet showed her taking the journey to the shrine on a horse. She even interacted with other devotees there.

Her pilgrimage visit came at the same time when Mumbai Police's crime branch filed a supplementary charge sheet against Raj in the pornography case.

As per information shared by Mumbai police on Thursday, the 1500-page charge sheet contained the statements of 43 witnesses including Shilpa. The charge sheet also included the names of two wanted accused in the case.

Raj was arrested by police on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films.

Meanwhile, on the work front, after taking a brief hiatus following Raj's arrest, Shilpa is once again busy judging the dance reality show 'Super Dancer 4', alongside Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu.

On the film front, she was recently seen in Priyadarshan's 'Hungama 2'. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Raj Kundra Shilpa Shetty Kudra
India Matters
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Schools in Kerala to reopen on November 1, primary classes will also resume
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Parents can’t object to inter-faith marriage, says Allahabad High Court
In Maharashtra, there were 49,671 cases on September 15 after the state reported 47,926 on September 7.  (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra cities record spike in Covid-19 cases again
Representational image of Coronavirus.
If no new COVID variant, third wave will not be as devastating as second: Top vaccinologist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp