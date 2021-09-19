Playing a spy agent in 'Mission Majnu', but it's not like James Bond, says actor Sidharth Malhotra

By PTI

MUMABI: Actor Sidharth Malhotra says his character of a RAW agent in his upcoming film "Mission Majnu" has much more to offer than conventional action sequences.

The film marks the feature directorial debut of ad filmmaker Shantanu Bagchi and is produced by Ronnie Screwvala of RSVP, and Amar Butala and Garima Mehta (Guilty By Association Media).

According to the makers, "Mission Majnu" is inspired by real events set in the 1970s and follows the story of India's most courageous mission in the heart of Pakistan that forever changed the relationship between the two nations.

The "Shershaah" star said the film gave him an opportunity to play a character with various shades.

"This is a film inspired by true events. It's about an important mission that RAW did. It is more of a thriller than action. This is the first time I am playing a spy agent but it is not a James Bond character."

"I am somebody who keeps manipulating people to get information out. In that manipulation, I got an opportunity to play various shades that I had not in the past. It's a tone and world that is completely fresh. I have not done a period film before. It was a new experience," Malhotra said.

Penned by Parveez Shaikh and Aseem Arrora of "Bellbottom" fame and "Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana" writer Sumit Batheja, "Mission Majnu" also marks the Bollywood acting debut of south star Rashmika Mandanna.

"We are fortunate to have her in the film and introduce her to the Hindi audience. She is extremely talented and expressive. I saw her work in films but to see her as a co-actor was interesting. Our pairing will be fresh," the 36-year-old actor said.

Apart from the espionage thriller, Malhotra will also be seen in the slice-of-life comedy "Thank God", co-starring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh.

The actor said "Thank God" will be a new territory for him.

Filmmaker Indra Kumar, who has helmed dramas like "Dil", "Beta", "Ishq", "Mann" in the '90s and the comedy franchises "Masti" and "Dhamaal", will be directing "Thank God".

"I have admired Indra sir's work in the past. He is challenging himself as a director to make a more contemporary take on a slice of life humorous film. It has a lovely message."

"For me, it is all about the messaging and what the film is trying to say. I assure people that they will be surprised. 'Thank God' talks about gratitude, which is needed today more than ever."

Malhotra said both, "Thank God" and "Mission Majnu" have "a sense of freshness" to them and were made keeping in mind a larger audience.

"Thank God' being a complete family film and 'Mission Majnu' being a spy thriller. These genres have a massive audience in our country. I will do my best to make them in the best possible way," he added.