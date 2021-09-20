STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Actor Swara Bhasker wraps up shooting of 'Jahaan Chaar Yaar'

According to the makers, the film follows the journey of four married friends who set off to Goa seeking solace from their ordinary lives.

Published: 20th September 2021 03:15 PM

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker (Photo | Swara Bhasker Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actors Swara Bhasker, Shikha Talsania, Meher Vij and Pooja Chopra finished shooting for their upcoming movie "Jahaan Chaar Yaar" in Goa, late Sunday evening.

The film had started production in Goa earlier this year but it was halted in the wake of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The cast and crew resumed filming in August.

Vij took to Instagram and posted a picture from the film's wrap party.

"What really counts are good endings as we wrap up #jahaanchaaryaar with laughter. Congratulations to the entire team. Thank you to each and everyone who made this journey possible," the "Secret Superstar" actor wrote.

According to the makers, the film follows the journey of four married friends who set off to Goa seeking solace from their ordinary lives and find themselves in "an extraordinary adventure."

A Soundarya film production, "Jahaan Chaar Yaar" is produced by Vinod Bachchan and directed by Kamal Pandey.

