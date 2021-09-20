STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Bollywood stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif head to Austria for action sequences of 'Tiger 3'

Katrina also shared a video and a picture on her Instagram Story in which she can be seen travelling in Altaussee in Austria, with members of her crew.

Published: 20th September 2021 02:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2021 02:19 PM   |  A+A-

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in 'Tiger Zinda Hai,' the sequel to the thriller 'Ek Tha Tiger.'

Salman and Katrina will perform some spectacular action sequences in Austria. (File photo)

By ANI

MUMBAI: After Turkey and Russia, Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have headed to Austria on Monday to shoot for the international leg of their upcoming movie 'Tiger 3'.

Salman and Katrina will perform some spectacular action sequences in places like Upper Austria, Salzkammergut, Dachstein Salzkammergut and finally in Vienna.

Katrina also shared a video and a picture on her Instagram Story in which she can be seen travelling in Altaussee in Austria, with members of her crew.

"Travelling in style with these cuties," she wrote.

A source from Austria revealed, "'Tiger 3' will present Austria like never before and Yash Raj Films' is ensuring that they present the country in the most spectacular way possible. Salman and Katrina will shoot in some never-seen-before locales in the country. They are currently shooting in the areas like Upper Austria, Salzkammergut, Dachstein Salzkammergut where they are filming some intense action sequences for the film."

Sharing about director Maneesh Sharma's "grand vision", the source added, "Maneesh Sharma has a grand vision for 'Tiger 3' and Austria presents a perfect backdrop to Tiger and Zoya's journey and mission in the film. The country is vital to the plot and the screenplay of the film and Maneesh is going all out to shoot some of the most spectacular sequences of the film in Austria."

For the unversed, 'Tiger 3' is the third film in the successful 'Ek Tha Tiger franchise'.Actor Emraan Hashmi will play the role of a villain in the upcoming movie, which will mark Emraan's maiden collaboration with YRF.

'Tiger 3' will have Salman reprise his role of R&AW (Research & Analysis Wing) agent Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger, while Katrina will be seen playing the female lead, Zoya.

The first film of the popular franchise called 'Ek Tha Tiger' came out in 2012 and was directed by Kabir Khan. The film received an overwhelming response and was a massive success at the box office.

The second movie, 'Tiger Zinda Hai', had released in 2017 and was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Salman and Katrina have featured in both movies.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiger 3 Katrina Kaif Salman Khan
India Matters
Image for representation
Look who’s saying threats to Hinduism are imaginary 
Calicut University
Calicut varsity makes anti-dowry declaration must for admissions
For representational purpose.
Doctors remove kidney, part of lung to save man from black fungus post-Covid
Rafhan Ummer
Kerala man throws 426 punches in a minute, enters Guinness records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp