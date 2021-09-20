STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Javed Akhtar defamation case: Kangana Ranaut appears before Mumbai court

Ranaut appeared before the metropolitan magistrate's court on Monday for the first time since summons was issued to her in February this year.

Published: 20th September 2021 12:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2021 12:43 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar (L) and Kangana Ranaut (R) (Photo | PTI, Twitter)

Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar (L) and Kangana Ranaut (R) (Photo | PTI, Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut appeared before a Mumbai court on Monday in connection with a criminal defamation complaint filed against her by lyricist Javed Akhtar. The court had last week said it will issue a warrant against Ranaut if she fails to appear on the next date of hearing on September 20.

Ranaut appeared before the metropolitan magistrate's court on Monday for the first time since summons was issued to her in February this year. Earlier this month, the Bombay High Court dismissed a plea filed by Ranaut seeking quashing of proceedings initiated against her by the local court on the criminal defamation complaint filed by Akhtar.

Justice Revati Mohite-Dere had said in the order that there was no procedural illegality or irregularity in the metropolitan magistrate's order initiating the proceedings. Akhtar (76) had filed the complaint in the court in November last year, claiming Ranaut had made defamatory statements against him in a television interview, which allegedly damaged his reputation.

In his complaint, Akhtar claimed that Ranaut dragged his name during an interview while referring to a 'coterie' existing in Bollywood, following the alleged suicide committed by actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June last year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kangana Ranaut Javed Akhtar Javed Akhtar defamation
India Matters
Representational image (Express Illustration)
Thanks to Covid lockdown, doctors in dilemma with no practical experience
Puri's Jagannath temple (File Photo | EPS)
Treasure hunt at Puri's Jagannath Temple for 'hidden hoard'
Suman Kumar Jha
Youth creates jobs without investing a single paisa
A General cannot set narrative in democracy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp