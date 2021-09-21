This rise will demand a lot of courage: Shilpa's post after Raj Kundra gets bail

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, posted a motivational message on bouncing back in life as her husband, businessman Raj Kundra, walked out of a Mumbai jail after getting bail in a pornographic films case.

Taking to Instagram, Shetty posted a picture of herself along with a quote from Chinese philosopher Confucius.

The quote read: "Our greatest glory is not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall".

In the caption, the 46-year-old actor wrote, "There are always going to be moments that push you to the ground. In times like these, I truly believe that if you fall seven times, make yourself strong enough to be able to stand back up eight times."

It takes a "lot of courage, grit, will-power, and strength" to get back up during the "difficult moments", Shetty added.

"But, these qualities will only make you more resilient and robust in this journey called life. Every time that you rise back up, you will come back with renewed determination and motivation to make even the impossible possible," she concluded her post.

Kundra, 46, was released from the Arthur Road jail shortly after 11.30 am, a jail official said.

He was granted bail by Chief Metropolitan Magistrate SB Bhajipale on Monday, September 20, 2021, on furnishing a bond of Rs 50,000.

The businessman, who was lodged in Arthur Road Jail in central Mumbai under judicial custody, was arrested in July in the case pertaining to the alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps.

