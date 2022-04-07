STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tiger Shroff's 'Heropanti 2' shot across five picturesque locations

The film also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tara Sutaria in pivotal roles.

Published: 07th April 2022 11:36 AM

Tiger Shroff in 'Heropanti 2'

Tiger Shroff in 'Heropanti 2'. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Tiger Shroff's upcoming film 'Heropanti 2' has been shot across five beautiful international locations to offer a visual treat to the audience.

After roping in some of Hollywood's renowned action directors to work on the action sequences for the film, the producer also spared no cost in mounting the film on a huge scale which included filming at some prime international locations - England, India, Russia, Thailand, and Abu Dhabi.

After films like 'Baaghi 2' and 'Baaghi 3', trio Sajid Nadiadwala, Tiger Shroff and director Ahmed Khan are now looking to push the envelope and set a new benchmark in action with 'Heropanti 2'.

The film also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tara Sutaria in pivotal roles.

Written by Rajat Arora and music by A R Rahman, the movie is scheduled to release in theatres on April 29 on Eid.

Comments

