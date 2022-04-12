STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Anek' to release on May 27

The release date of "Anek" is shifted from May 13 to May 27 to avoid a box office clash with Yash Raj Films' Ranveer Singh-starrer "Jayeshbhai Jordaar".

Published: 12th April 2022 03:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2022 03:53 PM   |  A+A-

Ayushmann Khurrana in Anek

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana in Anubhav Sinha's Anek. (Photo | IMDb)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming film "Anek", directed by Anubhav Sinha, will now arrive in theatres on May 27 instead of its earlier planned release of May 13.

The producers of the movie Sinha and Bhushan Kumar have decided to shift the release date of "Anek" from May 13 to May 27 to avoid a box office clash with Yash Raj Films' Ranveer Singh-starrer "Jayeshbhai Jordaar".

Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films, said the decision will help both the films in getting fair share of the audience attention.

"Producers Bhushan Kumar and Anubhav Sinha were very gracious and have shifted the release of 'Anek' to May 27. With this move, both 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' and 'Anek' will receive their fair share of the audiences' attention," Widhani said in a statement.

YRF has also decided to attach the trailer of "Anek" with "Jayeshbhai Jordaar" Kumar said it was important to support each other as the film industry recovers from the pandemic losses.

"Both 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' and 'Anek' are very promising films and we are also excited to have the 'Anek' trailer attached to 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'," he said.

Sinha said they want the viewers to enjoy both the films in a "spaced out manner".

"A lot of hard work and planning goes into the making of a film and by that principle, it deserves undivided attention. We were happy to shift the release of 'Anek' by a few days so that audiences can now enjoy both films in a spaced-out manner."

” "Anek" is jointly produced by Kumar's T-Series and Sinha's Benaras Mediaworks.

The film marks director's second collaboration with Khurrana post 2019 film "Article 15".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ayushmann Khurrana Anek Anubhav Sinha Jayeshbhai Jordaar Bhushan Kumar Ranveer Singh
India Matters
IN KERALA: Students writing exam with the help of their mobile flashlights at the prestigious Maharajas College in Ernakulam on Monday, April 11, 2022.
Students write exam using mobile flashlights at govt-run Maharajas College in Kerala
Sheena involved in making firecrackers. 
In a first, woman gets a crack at Thrissur Pooram fireworks display
Last year, 2.25 lakh people had visited the garden before it was closed due to the second wave of Covid-19 outbreak. (Photo | Zahoor Punjabi/EPS)
The bloom is back, record 3.1 lakh tourists visit Srinagar’s Tulip Garden in 19 days
Varalakshmi
Bengaluru woman clubs sleeping husband to death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp