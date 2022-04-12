STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jyotirao Phule-Savitribai Phule film to star Pratik, Patralekhaa

The Hindi film, titled Phule, will be written and directed by Ananth Narayan Mahadevan.

Published: 12th April 2022

By Express News Service

Actors Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa are set to play the leads in a film based on the lives of famous social reformers Jyotirao Govindrao Phule and his wife Savitribai Phule.

The Hindi film, titled Phule, will be written and directed by Ananth Narayan Mahadevan. The first look of Phule featuring the Scam 1992 actor and Patralekhaa, was released on Jyotirao Phule’s 195th birth anniversary. The film is backed by Content Engineers and Dancing Shiva Productions.

Savitribai worked together with her husband to start the first indigenously-run school for girls in Pune in 1848. She also supported widow remarriage and together they built an orphanage to prevent infanticide. Notably, director Mahadevan has previously helmed films like Gour Hari Dastaan and Bittersweet. 

