STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Ayan's 'gift', Karan's 'new beginnings' toast add to buzz on Ranbir-Alia wedding

The gift by Mukerji was a teaser of a romantic track from his upcoming movie "Brahmastra", which stars the couple and is produced by Johar.

Published: 13th April 2022 01:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2022 01:40 PM   |  A+A-

'Brahmastra' (Photo | Instagram)

'Brahmastra' (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: As the buzz around Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding gets louder, close friends Ayan Mukerji and Karan Johar on Wednesday added grist to the rumour mills with their Instagram posts, one with a "gift" to the couple as they embark on a "sacred journey" and the other cheering "new beginnings".

The gift by Mukerji was a teaser of a romantic track from his upcoming movie "Brahmastra", which stars the couple and is produced by Johar. Though the couple has maintained secrecy around their wedding date, the festivities will reportedly begin Wednesday with a 'mehendi' ceremony to be attended by family and close friends.

Ranbir and Alia began dating while filming "Brahmastra", which has been in the making for eight years. Mukerji took to Instagram to share a video of the song "Kesariya", which features the stars romancing in the lanes of Varanasi.

"For Ranbir and for Alia! And. For this sacred journey they are going to embark on soon! Ranbir and Alia. My closest and dearest people in this world. My happy place, and my safe place. Who have added everything to my life. And given themselves completely and selflessly to our movie! "We just had to share a piece of their union, from our movie, from our song Kesariya, to celebrate them. As a gift to them, and to everyone," the filmmaker wrote.

The video ends with a message from the team of "Brahmastra" wishing the couple "all the love and light". "Wishing that the best of energies and all the blessings, all the joy and all the purity, surround them as they enter an amazing new chapter of life, together forever," Mukerji wrote.

Filmmaker Johar shared the same teaser on his Instagram page and wrote, "Love is light and I know the amount of light you have brought into each other's and our lives with your love. To new beginnings and more #RanbirKapoor @aliaabhatt #brahmastra". Though the families of both the stars have remained tight-lipped about the wedding, preparations seem to be in full swing.

An apartment in the Bandra building "Vastu" where the couple lives on different floors was decorated with lights on Tuesday evening while the Kapoor family's Chembur sprawling bungalow was also decked up with flowers and lights. A battery of media persons have been camping outside the Vasu apartment complex.

Ranbir's sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, arrived with her family from Delhi on Tuesday where photographers and journalists flooded her with queries about when the wedding was actually taking place. "We shall meet soon," the designer said at the airport.

Adding to the speculation, Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor on Wednesday went down memory lane about her own engagement to the late Rishi Kapoor in 1979. "Fond memories of baisakhi day as we got engaged 43 years back on 13th April 1979," the veteran actor wrote on Instagram.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor Karan Johar Ayan Mukherjee Bollywood
India Matters
Back to the present, almost 13 years after his disappearance, Musahar stepped into his home again on Tuesday, much to the disbelief of everyone in Buxar’s Khilafatpur village.
Mother’s belief comes true, man back home after 12 years in Karachi jail
Wards that resemble prison cells are where patients are housed in Government Mental Health Centre at Oolampara in Thiruvananthapuram
At this old Kerala mental hospital, patients live like prisoners, in filth
Damaged e-toilets inside Biju Patnaik park in Bhubaneswar | Express
E-toilets in Bhubaneswar worth crores rot in open
Villagers of Manaveli-Punathikari, Thanneermukkom, removing silt from a brook to prevent waterlogging | Express
Residents show way to save Kerala's Kuttanad from flooding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp