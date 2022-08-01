Home Entertainment Hindi

Actor Kartik Aaryan announces 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha' with Kiara Advani

Billed as a "soulful musical love saga", the film is directed by National award-winning director Sameer Vidwans.

Published: 01st August 2022 12:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2022 12:12 PM   |  A+A-

Karthik Aaryan

Karthik Aaryan (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's upcoming movie "Satyanarayan Ki Katha" has received a new title.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Aaryan revealed the film has been retitled "Satyaprem Ki Katha" as he wished co-star Advani on her 30th birthday.

"Happy Birthday Katha!! Tumhaara SatyaPrem #SatyapremKiKatha @kiaraaliaadvani" the actor alongside a still from the movie.

Replying on Aaryan's post, Advani wrote, "See you on set Sathuu #SatyapremKiKatha".

Billed as a "soulful musical love saga", the film is directed by National award-winning director Sameer Vidwans, known for the critically-acclaimed 2019 Marathi drama "Anandi Gopal".

The project is produced by Namah Productions and Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Aaryan and Advani most recently featured together in horror comedy "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2", which grossed over Rs 230 crore worldwide.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kartik Aaryan Kiara Advani Satyanarayan Ki Katha Sameer Vidwans
India Matters
Electric furnace in a steel factory (File Photo | Reuters)
India manufacturing PMI hits eight-month high in July on new orders
TMC MPs stage a protest at Parliament House complex during ongoing Monsoon Session, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 1, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Ruckus continues in Parliament as Opposition protests over Sanjay Raut arrest, Congress MPs' suspension
Image for representational purposes only. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Building creative hubs for expression and promoting art in the streets of Delhi 
The USA team is among the most diversified in the ongoing Chess Olympiad at Mahabalipuram in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)

Olympiad, the land of diversity
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp