Home Entertainment Hindi

Boycott calls for Hindi films has become nothing but a 'joke': Taapsee Pannu

Pannu, whose latest movie "Dobaaraa" with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap hit the theatres on Friday, said she has passed the stage of "being bothered" by social media trends.

Published: 19th August 2022 02:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2022 02:38 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Taapsee Pannu. (Photo | PTI)

Hindi Film actor Taapsee Pannu (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Actor Taapsee Pannu said the recent trend on social media calling for boycott of Hindi films is nothing but a "joke", one that undermines the viewers.

Pannu, whose latest movie "Dobaaraa" with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap hit the theatres on Friday, said she has passed the stage of "being bothered" by social media trends.

"If something like this (boycott calls and trolling) happens on a daily basis, one ceases to be bothered anymore. It becomes useless. There is a dialogue to this effect in one of my films," Pannu said during a press conference here on Thursday.

"I cannot talk about others in the industry, but for me and Anurag, it has become a joke," she added. The trend of hashtags calling for a film's boycott started with Aamir Khan's "Laal Singh Chaddha".

Asked to comment on the social media trends, Aamir had said he was saddened by the boycott calls and urged the audience to watch his film.

Later, similar hashtags against Akshay Kumar's "Raksha Bandhan" popped up on online platforms. Some netizens also called for the shunning of "Dobaaraa", directed by Kashyap and featuring Pannu in the lead.

"If the audience like they will go to watch a film. If they don't like, they won't. But giving the boycott call is like undermining my audience's intelligence," the actor said. Pannu denied the rumours that "Dobaaraa" is inspired by the 2018 Spanish movie "Mirage".

"Our film's content was decided in March 2018 while the Spain picture was announced in November that year. 'Dobaaraa' is neither copied nor inspired," she said.

"Unfortunately Covid-19 struck and that delayed" everything surrounding our film and its release, she added.

The mystery drama revolves around how a woman named Antara (Pannu) gets an opportunity to save the life of a 12-year-old boy who witnessed a death during a thunderstorm which happened 25 years ago, by getting connected through the television set during a similar storm in the present.

She said "Dobaaraa" is the "most gripping film" that Kashyap has made till date and nobody could dare to attempt such a subject in Hindi cinema as everyone wants to play safe.

"Dobaaraa" is jointly produced by Ektaa Kapoor's Cult Movies, a new division under Balaji Telefilms, and Sunir Kheterpal and Gaurav Bose's banner Athena. Billed as an edgy thriller, the movie also stars Pavail Gulati and Rahul Bhat.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Taapsee Pannu Bollywood Dobaaraa Anurag Kashyap
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp