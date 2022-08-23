Home Entertainment Hindi

Raju Srivastava stable, still unconscious: Daughter

"We do not want negative energy, we need positivity. Please pray for his speedy recovery and he will be back soon," she had told PTI.

Published: 23rd August 2022 06:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2022 06:25 PM   |  A+A-

Comedian-actor Raju Srivastava.

Actor Raju Srivastava. (Photo | Raju Srivastava Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Popular actor-comic Raju Srivastava, who has been in the intensive care unit of AIIMS for a fortnight following a heart attack, is stable and continues to be unconscious, his daughter said Thursday.

The 58-year-old stand-up comedian was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here after he suffered a heart attack on August 10.

He underwent an angioplasty the same day. "He is stable and still unconscious. Doctors are treating him," Srivastava's daughter Antara told PTI.

Last week amid reports of his deteriorating health, his wife Shikha had said Srivastava is a "fighter" who will come back stronger.

Shikha had also requested the media and the fans to not spread rumours as it affects the family's "morale".

"We do not want negative energy, we need positivity. Please pray for his speedy recovery and he will be back soon," she had told PTI.

Also known for Hindi films such as "Maine Pyar Kiya", "Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon" and "Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya, Srivastava is a former contestant in reality shows such as "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge" and "Bigg Boss 3".

He is the chairperson of the Film Development Council of Uttar Pradesh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Raju Srivastava AIIMS Heart Attack Comedian
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Adani Group to acquire 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV, launches open offer
Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested for alleged remarks against Prophet
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise Policy row: CBI to summon 11 babus caught in liquor scam web, Centre suspends senior bureaucrats
Security personnel baton charge to disperse Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) qualified candidates. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish government faces heat as Bihar official thrashes teaching job aspirant holding tricolour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp