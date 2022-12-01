Home Entertainment Hindi

Filmmaker Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur' to hit screens December 2023

"Sam Bahadur" is based on the life and times of Manekshaw, one of India's greatest war heroes.

Published: 01st December 2022 04:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2022 04:49 PM   |  A+A-

BTS pictures from 'Sam Bahadur'

Actor Vicky Kaushal at a reading session for the upcoming film 'Sam Bahadur'. (Photo | Meghna Gulzar Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Meghna Gulzar's next directorial "Sam Bahadur" is set to be released in theatres on December 1, 2023, the makers announced on Thursday.

Starring Vicky Kaushal in the title role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, the movie is produced by RSVP Movies.

"365 days to go #SamBahadur in cinemas 1.12.2023," the production house captioned the post on its official Twitter page.

The announcement video shows Vicky as Manekshaw, walking with his back towards the camera, as his troops make way for him.

"Sam Bahadur" is based on the life and times of Manekshaw, one of India's greatest war heroes.

The film, which marks the second collaboration between Meghna and Vicky after 2018's "Raazi", went on floors in August. It also stars Sanya Malhotra as Manekshaw's wife Silloo and Fatima Sana Shaikh as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Bhavani Iyer has penned the script of "Sam Bahadur" along with Meghna's father Gulzar and Shantanu Srivastava.

Gulzar also serves as a lyricist on the movie with music by the popular trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

Vicky will next be seen in "Govinda Naam Mera", scheduled to premiere on December 16 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sam Bahadur Meghna Gulzar Vicky Kaushal Sam Manekshaw RSVP Movies
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
All-women bench to hear matters in Supreme court
The late Sunanda Pushkar along with husband and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (File Photo)
Sunanda Pushkar murder case: Delhi police moves HC against Shashi Tharoor's discharge
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)
Amid support for Modi, steady grumble about unemployment in Gujarat
MLC K Kavitha. (File Photo)
'Not scared of BJP's cheap politics': Telangana MLC Kavitha refuses involvement in Delhi liquor scam 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp