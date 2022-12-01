Home Entertainment Hindi

Shah Rukh Khan wraps Saudi Arabia schedule of Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki'

The actor also expressed gratitude towards the country's Ministry of Culture for their help with scouting picturesque locations and warm hospitality.

Published: 01st December 2022 03:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2022 03:51 PM   |  A+A-

Shah Rukh Khan wraps Saudi Arabia schedule of Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki'

Shah Rukh Khan wraps Saudi Arabia schedule of Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki' (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan says he has completed the Saudi Arabia schedule of his upcoming film "Dunki", directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

In a video shared on his social media handles, the actor on Wednesday night thanked the movie's cast and crew for a "lovely" filmmaking experience.

"There's nothing more satisfying than completing a shooting schedule as is with 'Dunki' here in Saudi. I want to thank Raju sir, Abhijat, Manosh, and the rest of the cast and crew for making it so lovely," Shah Rukh said in the short clip.

The actor, who will be feted at the opening ceremony of the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, also expressed gratitude towards the country's Ministry of Culture for their help with scouting picturesque locations and warm hospitality.

"And a special thanks to the Ministry of Culture and Films here in Saudi for giving us such spectacular locations, amazing arrangements, and the warm hospitality. So, here is a very, very big shukraan (Arabic for 'thank you') to you all... God bless you all. Onto the Red Sea International Film Festival," he added.

Shah Rukh will receive an honorary award at the second edition of the Jeddah-set film gala for "exceptional contribution" to the film industry.

The Red Sea International Film Festival, which will conclude on December 10, will present 131 feature films and shorts from 61 countries in 41 languages.

Besides "Dunki", Shah Rukh will be seen in Siddharth Anand's "Pathaan", which is set to be released in January 2023. He will also feature in Atlee's action-entertainer "Jawan".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shah Rukh Khan Dunki Rajkumar Hirani Red Sea International Film Festival Pathaan Jawan
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
All-women bench to hear matters in Supreme court
The late Sunanda Pushkar along with husband and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (File Photo)
Sunanda Pushkar murder case: Delhi police moves HC against Shashi Tharoor's discharge
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)
Amid support for Modi, steady grumble about unemployment in Gujarat
MLC K Kavitha. (File Photo)
'Not scared of BJP's cheap politics': Telangana MLC Kavitha refuses involvement in Delhi liquor scam 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp