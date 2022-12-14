Anurag Kashyap-produced 'Lords of Lockdown' heads to Rotterdam 2023

Home Entertainment Hindi

The film depicts the heroism and resilience of daily wage workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

14th December 2022

Mihir Fadnavis' 'Lords of Lockdown'

By Shilajit Mitra
Express News Service

Mihir Fadnavis' Lords of Lockdown will next play at the International Film Festival of Rotterdam, in 2023.

The film depicts the heroism and resilience of daily wage workers during the Covid-19 pandemic. It premiered at the New York Indian Film Festival in April this year. It was also selected for the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne in July.

Lords of Lockdown is produced by Navin Shetty and presented and co-produced by Anurag Kashyap. It's the first joint venture between Antifa Films and Atraxia Films. 

Navin said, “Lords of Lockdown' shall always be a special film. The catastrophe brought newer challenges for mankind. It taught us the values of selflessness. Our film is a tribute to all the frontline workers, all the policemen, and all the common people who went out of their way to defy the odds and reinstated faith in humanity. I would like to congratulate the entire cast and crew for yet another selection in the international circuit. Such global recognition is really encouraging.”

Mihir describes Lords of Lockdown as a reflection of how 'the common man of India took the baton in his own hand' and 'not only helped himself but others too.

“The pandemic taught us the eminence of helping each other selflessly which is also the essence of the film," Mihir said. "I'm elated over the recognition that Lords of Lockdown has been receiving. It is really humbling for all of us.”

