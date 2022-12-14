WATCH | Teaser of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' out

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: After the makers released just the initials, the title of Luv Ranjan’s upcoming film, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, has finally been revealed. Named Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, the film’s teaser was also released today.

The teaser shows Ranbir and Shraddha in a quirky mode, blowing kisses and looking at each other with puppy dog eyes. The two seem lovey-dovey to the extent of being satirical and it seems like they might be faking being in love.

Shraddha also shared the teaser on Wednesday. She captioned the post, “And the title is…… Finally Here !!! Dekhoooo.”

Ranbir and Shraddha have also lent their voice to the title song.

Composer Pritam has scored the film's soundtrack which features lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

On Monday, the makers had just released the initials of the film and asked people to guess the title. The guesses on social media ran from 'Tu Jo Mila Mujhe' and 'Tu Juliet Main Majnu' to 'Thoda Jungle Me Mangal'.

Actor and Ranbir Kapoor's wife Alia Bhatt also joined the guessing game and wrote, "tingle jingle mingle mingle?"

Touted to be a rom-com, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar will be released in theatres on Holi on March 8, 2023.

Ranbir Kapoor also has Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The actor recently attended the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia. Talking about the poor run of Hindi films post the pandemic, Ranbir said at the festival, "It’s been pretty bad these last few years. The entire culture of going to a theatre for a community viewing of a movie seems like it’s dying, and it’s only there for the big ticket films, but I hope with strong storytelling, and renewed vigour, Indian cinema comes back."

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)

MUMBAI: After the makers released just the initials, the title of Luv Ranjan’s upcoming film, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, has finally been revealed. Named Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, the film’s teaser was also released today. The teaser shows Ranbir and Shraddha in a quirky mode, blowing kisses and looking at each other with puppy dog eyes. The two seem lovey-dovey to the extent of being satirical and it seems like they might be faking being in love. Shraddha also shared the teaser on Wednesday. She captioned the post, “And the title is…… Finally Here !!! Dekhoooo.” Ranbir and Shraddha have also lent their voice to the title song. Composer Pritam has scored the film's soundtrack which features lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. On Monday, the makers had just released the initials of the film and asked people to guess the title. The guesses on social media ran from 'Tu Jo Mila Mujhe' and 'Tu Juliet Main Majnu' to 'Thoda Jungle Me Mangal'. Actor and Ranbir Kapoor's wife Alia Bhatt also joined the guessing game and wrote, "tingle jingle mingle mingle?" Touted to be a rom-com, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar will be released in theatres on Holi on March 8, 2023. Ranbir Kapoor also has Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The actor recently attended the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia. Talking about the poor run of Hindi films post the pandemic, Ranbir said at the festival, "It’s been pretty bad these last few years. The entire culture of going to a theatre for a community viewing of a movie seems like it’s dying, and it’s only there for the big ticket films, but I hope with strong storytelling, and renewed vigour, Indian cinema comes back." (This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)