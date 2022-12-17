Home Entertainment Hindi

Chitrangda begins shooting for her Indo-Italian film 

The film is being made in English, Hindi, and partly in Italian with its story revolving around issues of human displacement, through the story of a couple and their child.

Published: 17th December 2022 05:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2022 05:10 PM   |  A+A-

Indian actor Chitrangda Singh

Indian actor Chitrangda Singh. (Photo | Chitrangda Singh Instagram)

By Express News Service

Actor Chitrangda Singh is playing the lead role in Goutam Ghose's next Indo-Italian yet-to-be-titled film, which also stars Italian actor Marco Leonardi of Cinema Paradiso fame. 

The film is being made in English, Hindi, and partly in Italian with its story revolving around issues of human displacement, through the story of a couple and their child. The first look of the film has been released and it shows the actress in a casual look. Donning a plain orange saree and minimalist make-up.

The official statement from the production house Life Journey Films Production LLP stated, "Chitrangda is that rare combination of beauty with talent. She has proved her mettle as an actress. We are thrilled to work with her. The role is quite challenging but we are confident that Chitrangda will bring a unique singularity to the role."

The film's shooting started back in 2019 but had a major setback due to the pandemic. The team has resumed work now and a major portion of the shoot is scheduled for Mumbai and Jabalpur.

The film's script has been written by Goutam Ghose and Jagannath Guha, along with two Italian scriptwriters Amedeo Paganini and Sergio Scapagnini.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chitrangda Singh Marco Leonardi Indo-Italian film 
India Matters
Bilkis Bano at a press conference (File Photo: Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Supreme Court dismisses Bilkis Bano's plea seeking review of its earlier order
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Kharge should expel Rahul Gandhi from Congress: BJP
Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in 'Besharam Rang' from 'Pathaan'. (Screengrab)
Complaint plea filed in Bihar court over song in film 'Pathaan'
Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) flags for representational purposes.
Mumbai: MVA allies take out 'Halla Bol' protest march against Maha govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp