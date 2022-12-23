Home Entertainment Hindi

Amit Sadh to play encounter specialist in his next film 'Main' 

Published: 23rd December 2022

Bollywood actor Amit Sadh

Bollywood actor Amit Sadh ( File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Amit Sadh on Friday said he will be playing an encounter specialist in his next film "Main".

The movie will be written and directed by Sachin Saraf.

The 39-year-old actor shared the details about the upcoming feature in a post on his Instagram account.

'First day, first look!! Starting this new journey of essaying the role of a police officer and an encounter specialist...in "Main". Backed by a visionary producer Paul @pradeeprangwani. Directed and written by Sachin Saraf @sachinsaraf09 And a great team! As always, need your all blessings and love - see you at the movies," Sadh wrote.

Sadh was most recently featured in the second season of "Breathe: Into the Shadows", which premiered on Prime Video on November 9.

