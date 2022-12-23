Home Entertainment Hindi

Shah Rukh Khan was too shy to show his abs: 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' choreographer Bosco Martis

The music video features the film's lead actors, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, clad in trendy outfits as they dance their hearts out in an international location.

Published: 23rd December 2022 11:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2022 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

Shah Rukh Khan and Bosco Martis

Shah Rukh Khan with choreographer Bosco Martis

By ANI

MUMBAI: Choreographer Bosco Martis, on Thursday, shared a couple of snaps from the sets of 'Pathaan' song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan'.

Taking to Instagram, Bosco shared the pictures which he captioned, "This is undoubtedly one of the best pictures I have on my Insta page. Been so lucky to get this picture I know you were very shy to click this one. And you were also so shy to show your Abs Sir. It's a treasured moment for me for a life time. Thank so much @iamsrk for nailing our moves and posing for this picture. All this and picture credit goes to @poojadadlani02 I really sneaked this one. Hope we all enjoy our glorious #pathaan. @deepikapadukone you are the epitome of glamour shining and looking super hot."

In the pictures, Shah Rukh Khan could be seen posing for the camera with choreographer Bosco Martis and flaunting his six-pack abs.

WATCH | SRK outshines Deepika with abs, man bun in 'Besharam Rang' song from 'Pathaan'

Soon after the choreographer shared the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with red heart and fire emoticons.

"The boss with another boss," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Your choreography was just killer, and of course Deepika srk has nailed that. Can't wait to watch it on big screen."

"Wow my favourite SRK," another fan wrote.

Sung by Arijit Singh, Vishal Dadlani and Sukriti Kakar the song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' was out on December 22 and got massive reactions from the fans.

ALSO READ | Wanted to present Deepika in her most glam avatar ever: 'Pathaan' director Siddharth Anand

The music video features the film's lead actors, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, clad in trendy outfits as they dance their hearts out in an international location surrounded by a team of well-coordinated backup dancers.

Produced by Aditya Chopra, 'Pathaan' stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

