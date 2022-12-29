CBFC asks 'Pathaan' makers to make 'changes' in songs; Prasoon Jashi says 'our culture is glorious'

Shilajit Mitra By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has examined the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer film Pathaan and advised the makers to incorporate changes, including to its controversial song Besharam Rang. The makers will now have to submit a revised version for certification.

Pathaan courted controversy after certain groups raised objections to the orange-coloured swimsuit donned by Deepika Padukone in the song. They claimed the depiction was hurtful towards religious sentiments.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra had earlier asked the makers to make changes to the outfits depicted in the song. There were also protests in Indore and Banda (in UP).

CBFC Chief Prasoon Joshi said in a statement, “The film recently reached the CBFC examination committee for certification and went through the due and thorough examination process as per the board’s guidelines.”

"The committee has guided the makers to implement the advised changes in the film including the songs and submit the revised version prior to theatrical release,” the statement added.

The certification board chief who replaced Pahlaj Nihalani in 2017 further stated that the CBFC is “always committed to find the right balance between creative expression and sensibility of the audience and believe that we can always find solution through meaningful dialogue between all stakeholders."

"Whilst the process is getting duly followed and implemented I must reiterate that our culture and faith is glorious, intricate and nuanced. And we have to be careful that it does not get defined by trivia which takes the focus away from the real and the true. And like I have said earlier as well, that the trust between creators and audience is most important to protect and the creators should keep working towards it," Prasoon Joshi added.

Pathaan is slated for release on January 25, 2023. The film is headlined by Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone along with John Abraham.

(This story originally appeared on www.cinemaexpress.com)

