STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Lata Mangeshkar continues to be under ICU observation after testing Covid positive

Mangeshkar's niece added that the singer "will be fine", but will take time for full recovery from COVID-19, considering her age.

Published: 12th January 2022 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2022 01:58 PM   |  A+A-

Lata Mangeshkar.

Indian playback singer Lata Mangeshkar. (File| AFP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar is still under observation in the ICU, three days after she tested positive for COVID-19 and was subsequently admitted to a city hospital, the doctor treating her said on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

Mangeshkar, 92, tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai on Saturday.

Sharing her health update, associate professor Dr Pratit Samdani from the Breach Candy Hospital told PTI, "She continues to be under observation in the ICU".

On Tuesday, Mangeshkar's niece Rachna Shah told PTI that the veteran was admitted to the ICU as she requires "constant care".

"She is mild COVID positive. Considering her age, doctors advised us that she should be in the ICU because she requires constant care. And we cannot take a chance. As a family we want the best and want to ensure she has 24X7 care."

Mangeshkar's niece added that the singer "will be fine", but will take time for full recovery from COVID-19, considering her age.

In November 2019, Mangeshkar was admitted to the same hospital after she complained of difficulty in breathing and was diagnosed with pneumonia.

WATCH |

She was discharged after 28 days.

Mangeshkar started her career at the age of 13 in 1942 and has sung over 30,000 songs in several Indian languages in an over seven-decade career.

Some of her most loved tracks are "Ajeeb dastan hai ye", "Pyar kiya to darna kya", "Neela asman so gaya", and "Tere liye".

Considered one of Indian cinema's greatest singers, Mangeshkar received the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in 2001.

She is also the recipient of several other awards, including the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lata Mangeshkar Lata Mangeshkar Covid Lata Mangeshkar ICU
India Matters
Will judicial delay help the Maran brothers escape?
A youth winces as a health worker collects swab sample for Covid test, at the Majestic bus stand in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Unlike brain fog in UK, headache, bodyache primary symptoms of Omicron in India
A health worker administers booster dose to a beneficiary in Bengaluru. (Photo| Shriram B N, EPS)
COVID caseload touches 60,000 in Karnataka, only 117 patients in ICU
Venilal Malwala creamtes the unclaimed bodies after performing rituals. (Photo | EPS)
Angel of the dead who gives dignity to unclaimed bodies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp