Bizarre: Urfi Javed dresses up in just blue wires!

By IANS

MUMBAI: Former 'Bigg Boss OTT' contestant Urfi Javed is known for making head turns courtesy of her bizarre style, however this time she took it to the next level by dressing up in only wires.

She took to Instagram, where she shared a video covering herself in blue wires. she made an entire dress out of it! To complete her look, Urfi tied her hair in a bun and flaunted minimal makeup.

She captioned the video: "Yea this is wire! Also, there was no cutting of the wires !! I think this looked bomb !! I think I'll be trying different Colors as well! For me fashion is all about experimenting, creating something, making a statement."

In this clip, Urfi, first wearing a peach-coloured long t-shirt, is seen wrapping strings on her. However, in the blink of an eye, the actress is seen making a halter neck sexy dress and posing for it. This hot video of Urfi (Urfi Javed Hot Video) has become very popular as soon as it comes out and people are seen giving great reactions after seeing their creativity.

Commenting on Urfi's video, a user wrote, 'Salute to your spirit.' Another wrote, 'You are looking for a bomb.' At the same time, another has even told Urfi to Desi Lady Gaga. On the other hand, the rest of his fans are seen praising her dressing sense and dropping emojis with heart and love.

On the work front, Urfi is known for her roles in 'Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania', 'Meri Durga', 'Bepannaah' and 'Punch Beat Season 2'. In 2018, the actress was seen in 'Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie' and two years later she joined 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' and 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'.