One can never feel confident about fronting movies, it's a leap of faith: Nushrratt Bharuccha

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Nushrratt Bharuccha describes her decision to front films like "Chhorii" and "Janhit Mein Jaari" as a leap of faith that one must take as an actor.

Bharuccha is currently receiving praise from critics for her performance in social comedy "Janhit Mein Jaari", a movie she headlined after the success of her horror movie "Chhorii". The actor said there is never really a "right moment" when one feels ready to lead a movie.

"I don't believe that there is ever a point in an actor's life where he or she feels incredibly confident about leading a film on their own. It's a leap of faith that one must take, and you will either emerge successful from it or fail at it. But for that, one has to take that leap."

"And this is true for every artiste. If you're waiting for the right moment and time, then there never really is a right time. You have to make your own time. There is always the possibility of failing and making mistakes. But you will overcome those failures and learn from them," Bharuccha told PTI.

The 37-year-old actor, who established a space for herself with films such as "Pyaar Ka Punchnama" movies, "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety", "Dream Girl" and "Ajeeb Daastaans", said being indecisive in life is something that just doesn't work for her. "When I was approached for 'Chhorii', I just said yes to it and put myself out there," she added.

As an actor, Bharuccha said the appreciation she receives from critics means a lot to her as she believes they are her audience as well. "I learn from every critic who critiques my work because I believe they are an audience."

"I think their critical evaluation of our work is just a by-product. But if they are saying something and their message is reaching me, then I try to learn from that. Whether I agree or disagree is an altogether different conversation. But I will definitely learn from them."

"Going forward, Bharuccha has an interesting line-up of films waiting to release in the coming months -- from "Ram Setu" with Akshay Kumar to the sequel to "Chhorii".

She will also be seen in "Selfiee", in which she will share screen space with Kumar as well as actors Emraan Hashmi and Diana Penty.

"'Chorri 2' was an obvious decision after we received the feedback from the audience, which was positive. In fact, it had not been a month since its release on Amazon, that the team announced a part two. They were kicked about the reception that it got," she said.

"'Ram Setu' is one of the first films that I did with Akshay sir. It was such a piece of incredible news when I bagged it. I remember telling my mother that I'm doing a film with Akshay sir," Bharuccha said.