Shantanu & Nikhil present their collection 'Nomad' at FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Ace designer duo Shantanu & Nikhil explored their relationship with nature as they presented their collection at the ongoing FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week here.

The designers unveiled their collection "Nomad" on Wednesday during day one of the fashion gala, which is being held on the ground at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium.

The clothing line, which Shantanu & Nikhil conceptualised in partnership with smartphone company Realme, featured menswear and womenswear items, laden with symbols, textures, silhouettes, and motifs.

The range aimed to balance avant-garde sensibilities with ease of functionality.It included sweaters in rough knits and jackets featuring leopard spots as well as accessories like bags and hats.

Nikhil Mehra, one half of the designer duo, said after going through a "crazy" period owing to the coronavirus pandemic, they wanted to provide a glimpse into their "emotional self" with the collection.

"To be able to showcase after two years, we wanted to represent our emotional self. How do we see ourselves when we get out of the home now? Functionalities have become a very important aspect of our lives and at the same time, when we look at nature, how does it behave in different weathers? "We've also seen seasons pass by and there were many references whether it is the fringes or the overlayering. It's all coming from our representation of how we see nature taking care of us. And that's why 'Nomad' is because nature is nomadic," he said after the show.

Nikhil said "Nomad" was a complete departure from their previous works as designers.

"You would have seen in the past collections being very structured with a little bit of fluidity. This time, we said to the team, 'Let's go crazy'. Because we don't know how long we're going to live in this world," he added.

Talking about the merger between fashion powerhouses FDCI and Lakme, Nikhil said it is a boon for designers.

"We started our careers in 2000 and at the time, it was only Lakme. And then the FDCI was born. After that, there was a rift between the FDCI and Lakme for many years. And now it has come back as a reunion, as a family."

"To see the industry collaborate and come together is a phenomenal experience. Now the industry is also getting corporatised and so this is another beautiful step forward of no egos. It is great for the industry and great for business. It is also great for designers to come together without worrying about whether they should go for Lakme or FDCI. I'm very happy that this marriage is working," he added.

The FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week, which was held in a hybrid format for the last two editions amid the COVID-19 pandemic, is being hosted for the very first time in New Delhi keeping in mind safety measures and regulations.

Designer Rahul Mishra opened the 2022 season fluid edition on Tuesday and the fashion gala will conclude on Sunday.