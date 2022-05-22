STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Great to see that 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns' has amazing re-watch value: Aanand L Rai

Published: 22nd May 2022 04:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2022 04:41 PM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns'.

By IANS

MUMBAI: As Kangana Ranaut and R. Madhavan's film 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns' has completed seven years of its release on Sunday. The film's director Aanand L. Rai feels great that the movie has amazing re-watch.

Speaking about the film completing seven years, maverick filmmaker Rai said: "It's great to see that Tanu Weds Manu Returns has amazing re-watch value! I'm humbled and grateful for all the love that this film has continued to receive through the years!"

'Tanu Weds Manu Returns' released in 2015 it is a sequel to the 2011 film 'Tanu Weds Manu'. Kangana Ranaut, R. Madhavan, Jimmy Sheirgill, Deepak Dobriyal, Swara Bhaskar and Eijaz Khan reprise their roles from the original film. Kangana also portrays the additional role of a Haryanvi athlete in it.

Rai is currently busy with his next production 'An Action Hero' starring Ayushmann Khurrana.

