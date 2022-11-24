Home Entertainment Hindi

Vikram Gokhale continues to be critical, has multiple organ failure, says wife Vrishali

"Doctors are making all efforts, but there are several complications. We will update you about further medical updates," Rajesh Damle, a family friend, told reporters.

Published: 24th November 2022 12:48 PM

Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale

Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale (Photo| IMDb)

By PTI

PUNE: Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale is not responding to treatment and is in critical condition at a Pune hospital, his wife said on Thursday, a day after many media outlets reported that he had died. He is in his early 80s.

Gokhale, an actor equally at home in theatre, television and movies, is undergoing treatment at the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital here following health complications.

The "Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam" actor has "multi-organ failure", his wife Vrishali Gokhale said in a statement.

"Mr Vikram Gokhale is critical since last 24 hours. Doctors are trying their best. He is not responding to the treatment as expected" said Vrishali said on Thursday morning.

Dismissing reports of his death on Wednesday night, the acclaimed actor's daughter Neha Gokhale said that her father is "on life support and has not passed yet. Keep praying".

A hospital official added that Gokhale was on ventilator support and doctors were trying their best.

"Doctors are making all efforts, but there are several complications. We will update you about further medical updates," Rajesh Damle, a family friend, told reporters.

"I appeal to all the people not to believe or spread any rumours about his health," he added.

Gokhale has acted in several Marathi and Bollywood films, including the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer "Agneepath" (1990). His latest release is the Marathi film "Godavari".

