Varun Dhawan picks Gigi Hadid up, pecks her during NMACC performance

A video of this has been doing the rounds on social media.

Published: 02nd April 2023 01:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2023 05:53 PM   |  A+A-

Varun Dhawan and Gigi Hadid

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and Gigi Hadid (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan was performing on stage at the opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, where he got supermodel Gigi Hadid on stage and even dropped a peck on her cheek.

Giving her a taste of Bollywood, Varun called Gigi on stage. He held out his hand as she walked up. He is later seen picking Gigi up, spinning her around, bringing her back to her feet, and giving her a small peck on the cheek.

A video of this has been doing the rounds on social media.

Gigi, dressed in an Abu Jani, Sandeep Khosla saree, was helped by Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas to get off from the stage as she held her hands.

ALSO READ | Priyanka-Nick, Kareena-Saif to Gigi Hadid, celebs attend Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre

The supermodel was attending the opening of the NMACC on Friday. Other celebrities who participated in the gala included Tom Holland, Zendaya, Penelope Cruz, Karlie Kloss, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, global icon Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas, Kareena Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan.

