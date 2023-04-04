Ayan Mukerji reveals release plans for second & third installments of 'Brahmastra'

Anusha Sundar By

Express News Service

Director Ayan Mukerji has shared some details on his Brahmastra trilogy, including the status of the project and when the next two installments will hit the theatres. While Brahmastra Part Two: Dev will release in December 2026, the third part will release in December 2027.

In a note, the director wrote, "After absorbing all the love and the feedback on Part One I have been focused on creating the vision for Part Two and Part Three, which I now know will be bigger and more ambitious that Part One. I have decided that we are going to make the two films together! Allowing them to also release closer together!

Ayan also hinted that he got to work in a "special movie" which he will be directing first before moving to the Brahmastra films. However, the director did not share the details of his new film. "An opportunity that challenges me and terribly excites me, one where I will learn, be inspired and where I will grow,” he wrote.

Brahmastra: Part One-Shiva released in 2022 and starred Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna among others. Brahmastra is about Shiva, a DJ, who sets out on a journey with his love interest Isha to unearth the origins of his special powers and ends up discovering his connection to a secret community called Brahmansh, led by Guruji.

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)

